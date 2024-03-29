Man Utd, Arsenal linked Everton star’s departure ‘inevitable’ on one condition as ‘huge fee’ claim made

Manchester United and Arsenal are both admirers of Everton star Amadou Onana

Everton star Amadou Onana is one of the most in-demand midfielders in Europe and it’s reportedly ‘inevitable’ he’ll leave if they suffer relegation.

The Toffees currently sit four points above the bottom three after receiving a six-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Everton also face the prospect of receiving a second points deduction before the end of the campaign for another PSR charge, with their potential punishment to be revealed in the next two weeks.

There is a good chance that Sean Dyche’s team will have to move on several players this summer due to the Merseyside club’s ongoing financial issues.

Manchester United-linked centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is one player who could leave and TEAMtalk sources state that he will command a fee in the region of £80m.

Onana also looks destined to depart, with Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and Barcelona all keeping close tabs on his situation, per reports.

According to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, Everton will have zero chance of keeping hold of the Belgium international should they be relegated to the second tier for the first time since 1951.

Amadou Onana to join a ‘bigger’ club than West Ham

According to O’Rourke, Onana will likely depart Goodison Park this summer – especially if they go down – but it will be to a ‘bigger’ club than West Ham.

“If Everton were to suffer relegation then it’s inevitable that Onana will be moved on for a huge transfer fee,” he told Football Insider.

“I think it’s going to be hard for West Ham to win the race for Onana’s signature in the summer.

“I think there will be bigger clubs with bigger budgets looking to sign Onana – and there has been talk of Barcelona being interested in him as well.”

As mentioned, Barcelona are indeed interested but there are plenty of top Premier League sides in the mix for Onana, with Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea being three of them.

Everton signed the talented 22-year-old from Lille for £33m in 2022 and he has gone on to become one of their most important players, making 29 appearances this season and scoring three goals.

Generally playing as a number six, Onana makes an average of 2.9 successful tackles per game. He also wins 2.2 aerial duels per match – putting him in the top 6% of all Premier League midfielders for that stat.

Onana is only expected to improve as he gains experience and his fine performance for Belgium against England on Tuesday will have only increased the interest in his signature.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton will demand £80m for Onana – meaning they could generate £160m from the sales of him and Branthwaite this summer.

