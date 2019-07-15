Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool attacking target prioritises PSG switch

Reported Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Nicolas Pepe has reportedly made a move to PSG his No 1 priority this summer.

The Ivory Coast attacker is expected to quit French club Lille and has been heavily linked with a move to a number of Europe’s top clubs.

Indeed, reports on Sunday claimed that the Gunners had made an €80m offer for the 24-year-old – although those rumours were quickly shot down.

Pepe’s future at Lille has been one of the summer’s longest-running transfer sagas, with Liverpool previously denying that they were after the attacker, who has scored 37 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

But now L’Equipe claims that Pepe feels he would get more game time at PSG and has prioritised a move to the French champions over a switch to England.

That news will come as a blow to the Gunners and United in particular, although the former would always have struggled to reach Lille’s valuation of the player given their reported £45m transfer budget this summer.