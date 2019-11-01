Man Utd, Arsenal on alert as €40m Juventus star considers January move

Manchester United and Arsenal will reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Juventus defender Merih Demiral in January.

Demiral emerged as one of the most promising defenders in Serie A with Sassuolo last season, but upon moving to Juventus in the summer, has managed just one appearance – against newly-promoted side Verona.

Consequently, the 21-year-old could be on the lookout for a new home in January, with Bleacher Report claiming that he wouldn’t mind moving on if his playing time does not increase.

Even though Juventus would rather keep hold of their asset, it is suggested that Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing the Turkish international.

United had made contact over the possibility of signing Demiral before they spent a world record fee for a defender on Harry Maguire, but there are still doubts over who the ideal partner for the former Leicester man would be – meaning they could revive their interest.

As for Arsenal, David Luiz was brought in over the summer as a replacement for Laurent Koscielny, but like United, their defensive record remains a little concerning.

Demiral would not come on the cheap, with Juventus director Fabio Paratici claiming recently that the club had set a starting price tag of €40m – more than double what they initially paid for him.