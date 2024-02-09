Man Utd, Arsenal prepare for battle as Liverpool drop back from France international Klopp wanted

Manchester United and Arsenal look set to do battle for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, with Liverpool no longer anywhere to be seen in pursuit of the Jurgen Klopp target.

Both the Gunners and Red Devils have been linked with a number of midfielders of late. In the former club’s case, while Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice form a great midfield duo, there is a missing piece of the puzzle.

Kai Havertz has not covered himself in glory in a deeper role than he played at Chelsea, and it looks increasingly likely that Thomas Partey will leave the Emirates soon.

The same seems to be true of Casemiro at United, with Kobbie Mainoo recently taking his place in the side. But with Christian Eriksen potentially also on his way out, with a Brentford return possible, another midfield signing seems on the cards.

And both sides seem to have landed on the same man to fill the midfield gap: Thuram.

Indeed, according to Tuttomercatoweb, the Nice man is ‘tempting’ the Premier League pair ahead of the summer window.

There could therefore be a battle for his services by the English sides.

And as per a previous report, focussing on the interest of United, Thuram’s starting price will be £34million, but that might well rise now.

Nice can benefit from battle

While new part-owner of United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is also the owner of Nice, he would surely not stand in the way of a bidding war if it meant that the French side earned a higher fee than they might.

As such, interest from Arsenal could be dangerous to United as they prepare to go after Thuram.

According to fbref, the Frenchman is in the 99th percentile for progressive carries per 90 compared to other midfielders in Europe’s top-five leagues, and is in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons.

Indeed, his top skills highlight just why so many big sides want him.

Along with the English pair, it’s said Thuram is also ‘in the crosshairs’ of Serie A giants Juventus, having been on their radar for ‘some time’.

Liverpool absent from Thuram race

Another side who had held a long-term admiration for the midfielder were Liverpool. As recently as December it was revealed the Reds were ‘serious’ about signing him in January.

That move never came to fruition, and since then, Reds boss Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Now, Liverpool are nowhere to be seen in reports regarding sides interested in Thuram.

That’s not to say the next manager won’t pick up the interest, but with a lot of change coming for the Reds, they’ve disappeared, and might therefore allow rival sides to beat them to the transfer as a result.

