Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly ready to ramp up their interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer.

The France international has fallen down the pecking order this season under Bayern chief Hansi Flick, having started just seven games under the new manager at the Allianz Arena.

And according to Foot Mercato, that has alerted both Arsenal and United, who are looking to capitalise on the situation as the player considers a move away from the Bundesliga giants.

However, the two Premier League sides face stiff competition for the player’s signature from a host of European giants, including Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

The French report goes on to claim that Bayern are ready to offload Tolisso – who they acquired for £37million in the summer of 2017 from Lyon – a record Bundesliga signing at the time.

The World Cup winner with France in 2018 could now be available for as little as £23m after enduring a frustrating time since Flick’s appointment, although he has also been hampered by injuries.

Since signing for Bayern, the 25-year-old has featured 68 times, scoring 14 times and producing 12 assists.

He would certainly add some much-needed creativity to both Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sides as they look to improve their squads next season to try and rival the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer was told before the season postponement that he would be backed in the transfer market this summer and has four top targets, according to a report.

The Manchester United boss told Sky Sports this week that he believes United’s strong financial position may help him “exploit” the transfer market this summer. Read more…