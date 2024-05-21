Man Utd, Arsenal on red alert as asking price for Valencia midfield sensation nosedives

Manchester United and Arsenal have been put on alert after the asking price for a top midfield talent reportedly dropped significantly, despite a €100m release clause being in place.

Both clubs are expected to be active in the summer transfer window for completely different reasons and are ready to switch their focus to Spain for a talented midfield ace.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to revamp the United squad after a dismal campaign that saw them finish eighth, eight points behind the final Champions League spot.

The Red Devils could still qualify for Europe though if they can beat neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, although on current form that will be a big ask.

The match could also be Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge, if the club decide to pull the trigger after a desperate season.

As for Arsenal, they were arguably a goalscoring No.9 away from stopping City win a fourth successive Premier League title so any tweaks to Mikel Arteta’s squad are likely to be fairly minor.

That being said, both clubs have been showing significant interest in Valencia starlet Javi Guerra, who has been making waves in LaLiga after some critical contributions in the club’s relegation battle last campaign. This season, meanwhile, he scored four goals and added an assist in 39 games in all competitions as Los Che are poised for a more respectable top-10 finish.

Newcastle are also reported to have shown interest in the past, while Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has already enquired about his availability.

All four clubs have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old and have come away impressed with what they have seen.

Guerra will also be much cheaper than it was originally thought, with Spanish reports suggesting that he could now be available for ‘well below’ €30m, despite his €100m release clause and lengthy contract until 2027.

Indeed, Valencia are open to negotiations for a player who now has some solid LaLiga experience under his belt.

Guerra is most comfortable playing as a box-to-box No.8 and has formed a strong partnership with defensive pivot Pepelu, who is also known to be on Barcelona’s radar.