Man Utd, Arsenal on red alert as destructive midfield force reveals £20m exit talks

Monaco and France midfielder Youssouf Fofana has reacted to talk of a potential move to either Manchester United or Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has become one of the most sought-after midfield talents in European football since moving to Monaco from Strasbourg in 2020.

He has racked up 175 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit, also notching seven goals in that time.

Indeed, Fofana‘s emergence over the last few seasons has also seen him become a regular member of Didier Deschamps’ France squad, for whom he has featured 17 times.

The talented midfielder will be able to showcase his talents further this summer at Euro 2024, having been a runner-up at the World Cup in Qatar.

United and Arsenal will certainly be watching with interest, while PSG, Milan and Atletico Madrid are also reported to be keeping tabs on the player.

Fofana’s contract at the principality is due to end in the summer of 2025 and there is growing pressure on Monaco to cash in why they can, with a bargain £20million deal being mooted.

Fofana open to Monaco exit

And the midfielder admits that a move could be on the cards after discussions with his employers, although if one does not happen this year then he is more than happy to let his contract run down.

“I have spoken about it with the hierarchy, it isn’t a secret,” Fofana told a press conference while on France duty. “We had exchanges and they agreed to accompany me in this new stage.

“If [a move] doesn’t happen, I still have a year left and I will be happy to stay.

“We were in agreement that we would accompany each other in this process in which everyone should be a winner, be it me or the club.”

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has already admitted that the club are open to selling Fofana, revealing in May: “There were good opportunities for him to leave last summer. It was his decision to stay because of his personal goals.

“It was a very good decision for us because he had a very good and consistent season, for him too as it was probably his best season at Monaco.

“He is probably one of the players that we are open to selling. We will see the opportunities that he has. It is still too early to make a decision.”

In terms of United’s interest, the Red Devils are expected to revamp a midfield that struggled to control games this season.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay could all be moved on as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to build United’s engine room around outstanding youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

As for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a destructive new defensive midfielder to replace Thomas Partey and continue to allow Declan Rice to flourish in the No.8 role.