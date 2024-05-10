Man Utd, Arsenal on red alert as Kevin Thelwell admits Everton player sales are inevitable

Everton stars Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana and Jordan Pickford are in demand and it’s likely that at least one of them will be sold this summer.

The Toffees are facing great uncertainty with their takeover by 777 Partners on the brink of collapse while other interested parties consider launching offers for the club.

Sean Dyche has meanwhile done a fantastic job at Goodison Park, guiding Everton away from relegation despite receiving an eight-point deduction for two breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Dyche is keen to improve his squad in the summer but in a recent interview with the official Everton website, Thelwell suggested that selling key players is inevitable.

“I understand that, as with every transfer window, there is a great deal of anticipation around what business may be done.

“Whilst I cannot go into details, I have been working closely with Sean and our key staff here at Finch Farm, utilising data and insight from our recruitment team, planning for the summer window.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool tease Barcelona with minimum Darwin Nunez asking price; Milan looking to poach £26m Tottenham man

“As is always the case, there must be multiple plans and strategies in play, and a dynamic approach to planning is key.

“It is also important that I am completely candid with you. The reality is, given the regulations in place and the Club’s current financial position, we have to trade well.

“Working within such tight financial parameters makes the job extremely difficult. Whilst we want to ensure the team is as competitive as possible, we cannot lose sight of our central objective to protect the long-term stability of the Club.

“That does mean players will be sold, and also that every tool at our disposal will be used to secure new additions to the squad, including utilisation of the loan market.”

Man Utd, Arsenal targets could be sold by Everton

Branthwaite, 21, is considered one of Everton’s ‘most sellable’ assets and plenty of clubs are interested in signing the talented centre-back.

He is a key reason why the Toffees have the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League, with his performances earning his first England call-up in March.

As we have consistently reported, Manchester United are huge admirers of Branthwaite and are considered the favourites to sign him this summer. Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also keen.

Everton will be looking to receive a fee in excess of £70m for the defender.

Onana, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have been keeping close tabs on the 22-year-old throughout the season and could jump at the chance to sign him.

Everton have reportedly slapped a £60m price tag on Onana ahead of the summer window and it will be interesting to see whether any club matches their valuation.

Finally, Jordan Pickford is arguably the Toffees’ star player and has been vital in them avoiding relegation for the past three seasons.

Recent reports have claimed that Chelsea hold an interest in the England star as they consider signing a new goalkeeper.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have also emerged as surprise potential suitors for Pickford as Mikel Arteta eyes more competition for David Raya.

Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave the Emirates at the end of the season in search of more playing time. It does seem unlikely Pickford would want to play second fiddle to Raya, however.

Everton will likely sell one of the three players before they have to submit their accounts for this season on June 30th.

DON’T MISS: How Jordan Pickford compares to Arsenal no.1 David Raya amid shock transfer consideration