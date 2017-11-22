Man Utd, Arsenal scouts monitoring Porto midfield star

Arsenal and Manchester United both sent scouts to watch Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira in action last week, according to reports.

The 26-year-old, who has won 27 caps for Portugal and was part of their victorious squad at Euro 2016, is a reported target for the two Premier League giants.

Pereira was on target in his side’s 3-2 Primeira Liga win over Portimonense on Friday night, and according to The Sun both United and Arsenal had scouts watching on.

The report claims that United chief Jose Mourinho regularly monitors players at his former club, while PSG are also said to be keen on the player.

The defensive midfielder’s style is thought to be well suited to the Premier League and a January bid could well be in the offing.