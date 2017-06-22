Man Utd, Arsenal & Spurs warned off £30m Barcelona star – report

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have been warned away from making a move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, according to reports in Spain.

The Portuguese midfielder struggled to make a significant impact during his first season at the Nou Camp, having moved in a €35million deal from Valencia last summer.

Gomes featured 47 times under Luis Enrique, but his performances were often the subject of scrutiny, while the player also was reportedly on a list of six players given to the club by Lionel Messi for whom the club should sell this summer.

And according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United, Arsenal, Spurs and Juventus have all been in contact with Barca to check on the player’s availability this summer.

However, the paper claims new Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde wants to keep Gomes despite the club’s efforts to bring in Marco Verratti from PSG and has told his suitors to forget signing him any time soon.

Gomes started only 17 La Liga games last season but did start the Copa Del Rey final at right-back, so Valverde could be looking to keep him for his versatility if efforts to land Hector Bellerin from Arsenal end in failure.