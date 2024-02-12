Man Utd, Arsenal striker target told what he ‘has to improve’ by manager after blank in 4-0 win

Manchester United and Arsenal have recently been named as the leading suitors for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has now been advised by his own manager about what he needs to get better at.

Zirkzee is enjoying a productive season in Serie A, scoring nine goals and adding six assists from 25 appearances between league and cup.

His form has led to him being linked with a move to the Premier League, with Man Utd and Arsenal recently cited as the main contenders for his signature.

We recently included Zirzkee on our feature of five top-class strikers and where they might move in the next transfer window.

Man Utd are likely to release Anthony Martial at the end of the season at the end of a rollercoaster spell that will end on a bad note, opening up a new vacancy for a striker to rotate with Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag could turn to another of his compatriots in the shape of Zirkzee, even if he would be another long-term prospect and not the more experienced striker some feel Man Utd need.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are wondering if they can become more convincing in future title races with an upgrade at centre-forward over the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who are both worthy operators in the Premier League but have some reliability issues.

Zirkzee is on both clubs’ radars, but they might be wondering if he is at the level they need after previously only scoring four goals in 17 games for Bayern Munich.

On Sunday, Bologna won 4-0 in a Serie A match against Lecce, but Zirkzee was not on the scoresheet and was taken off just after an hour had been played.

After the match, Bologna boss Thiago Motta revealed what the 22-year-old needs to improve.

Motta explained: “When I watch the training sessions, I feel how difficult it is to make choices, because they all work well and have the right spirit.

“Zirkzee is sad when he comes off because he always wants to be out there helping his teammates.

“He is doing great things, he is a leader, but has to improve the fact he gets irritated when he doesn’t score.

“He is a fantastic lad who always thinks about the squad.”

Can Zirkzee make step up?

In fairness, being disappointed when he hasn’t scored might be a sign that Zirkzee has the mentality to make a step up to a club with even bigger expectations.

Bologna are pushing for a rare European qualification this season, something that is a matter of expectations at Arsenal and Man Utd (who both began this season in the Champions League).

They will face pressure to keep Zirkzee after regardless of the outcome, even though he remains under contract until 2026.

Another complication is that Bayern have a buy-back clause for the Netherlands under-21 international, but his destiny could be in the Premier League instead.

