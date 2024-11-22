Brighton striker Evan Ferguson reportedly wants to leave the club in January, as he’s unhappy at his lack of game time and wants to play regularly elsewhere.

Ferguson burst onto the scene with five goal contributions in his first six Premier League games as an 18-year-old. But in the two years since then, he has added just 10 more direct contributions to goals in the top flight.

Currently, he is not even starting for Brighton, having done so just once in the Premier League this season.

According to Football Insider, Ferguson wants to leave the club in January.

It’s stated the 20-year-old is unhappy at his lack of game time, with fellow strikers Georginio Rutter, Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck all playing more often – and scoring more – than Ferguson.

The Irish international is said to want to leave in search of regular first-team football in the New Year.

Ferguson was seen as £100m asset

At the back end of 2023, TEAMtalk revealed Brighton were looking for a fee north of £100million if they were to sell Ferguson.

At the time, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea were said to be linked.

But given his lack of minutes and form, the Seagulls receiving that type of fee seems unlikely.

As does any of those clubs offering Ferguson regular football if they were to sign him, with interest from any of them in question now.

Brighton round-up: Seagulls under threat

Brighton are reportedly under threat from Tottenham, who it’s said are planning to raid them for Tariq Lamptey, given Pedro Porro’s future is up in the air amid interest from big clubs such as Real Madrid.

West Ham are also said to be interested in signing Lamptey from the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk revealed of late that it was felt Sweden left-back Daniel Svensson should take the step to Brighton or Brentford before heading to a big-six side, with some tracking him.

And Brighton are fielding interest in a player of their own, with Facundo Buonanotte, currently on loan at Leicester, piquing the interest of Spurs among some other sides.

