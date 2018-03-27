Man Utd, Arsenal stunned as €700m Real star eyes move to Prem rivals

A Real Madrid star will reportedly reject moves to both Arsenal and Manchester United this summer in favour of a switch to another Prem giant.

According to The Sun, Spain star Isco will snub a move to both the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford, instead wishing to work under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The 25-year-old penned fresh terms at Real in September, signing a deal until 2022 which includes a €700million (£614m) release clause.

However, the report states that Isco is looking at leaving the Bernabeu in the summer amid concerns over his playing time next season.

He has started 25 games for Los Blancos in all competitions so far this season, but Real have been linked with a number of big names in the attacking department, such as Robert Lewandowski, Eden Hazard, Neymar and Mo Salah.

With concerns over his opportunities next season, Isco has reportedly set his sights on a move to the Premier League leaders Man City despite interest from United and the Gunners.

“The club have been after Isco for a while but he has always turned down moves at the final hurdle,” a source at City told The Sun.

“He wants to play under Pep by all accounts. Everyone knows Real want to add new attacking talent and he could be one that goes.”

