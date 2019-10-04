Man Utd, Arsenal target reveals where he sees his long term future

La Liga starlet Martin Odegaard has confirmed he is set to disappoint interested Premier League clubs by pledging his long-term future to Real Madrid.

The Norwegian wonderkid, still only 20, is quickly developing in the first few months of a two-year loan spell at Real Sociedad, where he has scored two goals and made two assists in seven appearances so far.

His form has led him to be linked with a number of English sides, with the Spanish press believing Arsenal had lined him up as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil. Meanwhile, Manchester United have also been linked with a bargain £25m move – along with Manchester City, Liverpool and even Wolves.

However, it appears that only a 2021 return to Real Madrid is in Odegaard’s mind.

“My intention is to stay [at Sociedad] two years and I think that’s important for me, too,” Odegaard told ESPN.

“I have had two seasons in a row where I’ve changed teams. To have some stability is good, this is a great club and hopefully we can get European football for next season.

“Of course I want to play there [Madrid] but I’m still young so I’m happy here at the moment.

“I am here two years and after that we will see. Madrid will always sign good players, that’s important for the club, they want to be the best club in the world and that’s normal.

“I’m dreaming to be the best I can be. You never know what happens in football but my dream, and what I’m hoping for is to play for Madrid.”