Barcelona are reported to have informed suitors of the fee they would expect to receive for Samuel Umtiti this summer – and their valuation is likely to tempt a multitude of offers.

The Catalan giants are said to be ready to cash in on the France defender this summer to help fund their other transfer dealings, with Umtiti haven fallen behind Clement Lenglet in the pecking order.

With Gerard Pique firmly established, Barca are expected to push through a huge summer swoop for Ajax teenager Matthijs de Ligt, fuelling rumours they are ready to cash in on Umtiti, who would effectively drop to fourth in the pecking order.

And according to Goal, Barcelona have already circulated Umtiti’s name around Europe’s top clubs, informing them that bidding for the former Lyon star would start at €70m (£60m).

While that kind of fee would make Umtiti the third most costly central defender in history behind Virgil Van Dijk and Lucas Hernandez, it would dwarf the apparent €100m the likes of Napoli and Inter Milan would be seeking for Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar, respectively.

The report adds that, at 25-year-of-age and his best years ahead of him, Barcelona hope interest in Umtiti could drive his price as high as €90m (£77m).

The news is sure to alert Arsenal and United, who have both been linked with a new central defender this summer, though Barca’s concerns over Umtiti’s persistent knee issues could raise alarm among the pair, the report concludes.

One United defensive target, Hernandez, was on Wednesday confirmed as a Bayern Munich player this summer, his fee being €80m.

