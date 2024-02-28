Man Utd and Arsenal to lodge immediate and full-price offers for Prem ace when summer window opens

Man Utd and Arsenal are both ready to pay full price to sign Amadou Onana

Manchester United and Arsenal are both ready to meet Everton’s demands for the signing of Amadou Onana, with a report detailing how expensive a transfer will be along with the Toffees’ stance on a sale.

The Belgian midfielder, 22, has wasted no time justifying the £33m outlay he cost when signed from Lille in the summer of 2022.

Onana has developed into one of the finest holding midfielders in the Premier League and the transfer vultures have already begun to circle.

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that all of the traditional ‘top six’ clubs have touched base with Onana’s camp to determine if he’s willing to leave Everton and if so, who he’d prefer joining.

Interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd is understood to be the strongest, while Barcelona too have entered the race.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barca director Deco is intent on bolstering his squad’s physicality and Onana would very much aid that cause.

The obvious issue is Barca’s meagre spending power amid their well-documented financial woes. Indeed, Sport report a Barcelona enquiry into how much Onana would cost has sunk spirits in Catalonia.

Sport state Barcelona were told Everton would greenlight a sale for the right price, though that price is beyond what Barcelona can pay (€35m).

Sport claim Everton want to double their money on Onana, meaning they hope to collect a fee in the £66m range.

That tallies with prior reports that claimed Everton value Onana around the £70m mark. Furthermore, TEAMtalk learned Everton are using Romeo Lavia’s £58m move from Southampton to Chelsea last summer as a barometer for the price tag.

Given Onana is vastly more experienced and proven in England, Everton will hold out for a sum beyond the £58m Lavia cost.

Sport state Barcelona have all but thrown in the towel due to the cost of the transfer. As such, the door is ajar for the English sides to pounce and per the report, that’s exactly what they’ll do.

Man Utd, Arsenal to lodge duelling bids – report

It’s claimed both Man Utd and Arsenal ‘have the capacity’ to pay what Everton are demanding. Furthermore, both clubs are reportedly ready to present their offers as soon as the summer window opens.

Piggybacking on Sport’s report, the Manchester Evening News suggest moving for Onana would spell the end for Casemiro at Old Trafford.

Indeed, the Telegraph recently claimed a central midfielder would only be signed by United if Casemiro’s future laid away from the club.

Casemiro enjoyed a fantastic first season with the Red Devils, though has shown troubling signs of decline this term.

Aged 32 and on a huge salary, it would make sense to cash in if United can. Strong interest from Saudi Arabia could offer United a way out.

