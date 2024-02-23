Man Utd, Arsenal to rival Tottenham for 12-goal midfielder Postecoglou would love to sign

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Premier League trio are in pursuit of several players ahead of what is expected to be a huge summer window after a quiet January.

The lack of action last month was due to English clubs trying to save cash and FFP privileges as they aim to achieve their ambitious plans at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk sources state that the summer window will be extremely busy and competitive, as clubs chase similar profiles and targets.

It is also an opportunity for some new names to become well-known ones as elite sides such as Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham search for the best talent available.

One player to keep an eye on is Szymanski, who is being watched by a host of elite sides after impressing for Fenerbahce.

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been in Turkey to see the 24-year-old in action.

Szymanski also has interest from both AC Milan and Inter, who believe they can beat the English trio to his signature.

We understand, however, that this will be very difficult for the Serie A giants should a Premier League club come forward with an offer.

READ MORE: Chelsea tipped to stunningly replace failed signing with Arsenal star Mikel Arteta doesn’t trust

Szymanski would be a perfect Ange Postecoglou signing

Tottenham are keen to sign an energetic midfielder who can arrive late into dangerous areas, which has been a key component of Ange Postecoglou’s sides in the past.

Szymanski has proven his value in this area, bagging an impressive 12 goals and 14 assists for the Turkish giants.

Although the 24-year-old generally plays as a number 10, he has also featured as a winger and as a defensive midfielder, showing his versatility.

Man Utd and Arsenal are also keen to bring in midfield reinforcements and are ready to rival Tottenham for Szymanski’s signature.

TEAMtalk sources close to Fenerbahce say Szymanski has huge potential and believe he can play at the very highest level one day.

There is no release clause in Szymanski’s current contract – which runs until 2027 – and TEAMtalk sources state that Fenerbahce would only consider offers in the region of £30m for him.

They think that the Poland international will be one of the best players available for transfer this summer.

It’s expected that offers will arrive for Szymanski in the coming months, and he is ready to take the next big step in his promising career.

EXCLUSIVE: Classy Prem winger picks Man Utd over Chelsea in brutal snub; Ratcliffe determined to lure star to Old Trafford