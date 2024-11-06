Manchester United and Arsenal have been told how major striker target Viktor Gyokeres is a ‘better version’ of prolific Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been the most prolific goalscorer in Europe over the past five years, scoring a remarkable 104 goals in 113 appearances for City after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

At this current rate of scoring – assuming he stays at The Etihad – Haaland is on course to smash Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260 goals.

However, former Tottenham and Netherlands playmaker Rafael van der Vaart believes Gyokeres has ‘a bit more’ about his overall game than the Norwegian, as was evidenced in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Gyokeres has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe following his sensational form for Sporting Lisbon, where he has scored 62 goals in 66 games.

The 26-year-old former Coventry City striker bagged 29 goals last season to help Sporting win the Portuguese title under incoming Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim and has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford as a result. Arsenal and Liverpool are also being credited with an interest in the player though.

And, speaking to Ziggo Sport, Van der Vaart said: “It sounds a bit crazy, but I think he [Gyokeres] is a bit of a better version of Haaland.

“Haaland is of course incredible, but Gyokeres has a bit more, or something.”

Gyokeres coy on Man Utd links

AC Milan legend Marco van Basten is another big fan of the United target, explaining the attributes that make Gyokeres such a special talent.

The Dutchman added: “He’s a real footballer, I think. A real footballing striker.

“Strong, scores easily and is calm in front of goal. He is also able to pass the keeper, I think he’s a really good striker. I can enjoy him.’”

Gyokeres has got on the scoresheet in 13 of his 15 appearances for Sporting this season and netted four times in his last league outing against Estrela Amadora as well as upstaging Haaland as he scored a hat-trick in Sporting’s 4-1 thumping of City in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

However, the Swede has distanced himself from the possibility that he could follow Amorim to Manchester United.

“Going with Amorim to Manchester United? I don’t know,” Gyokeres said following his sensational performance against Estrela.

“I’m here. As you can see, I enjoy it at Sporting. It’s nothing I really think about. I’m sad about him [Amorim] leaving. We wish him all the best.”

INEOS signed Joshua Zirkzee for Manchester United even though Erik ten Hag expressed concern about the striker over the summer, according to a damning report.

The Sun claim Ten Hag was ‘unhappy’ with the signing of Zirkzee as the former Bologna man was not his choice of striker to complement Rasmus Hojlund. The Dutch manager wanted a more experienced option to help Hojlund out, such as Ivan Toney, but those above him at Old Trafford did not listen to these demands.

Meanwhile, United are reported to have submitted an offer to Barcelona in a bid to make Andreas Christensen the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era – and a second defensive addition could soon be set to follow as a double €35m deal gathers pace.

IN FOCUS – How Gyokeres ranked alongside various other Prem attackers last season