Man Utd, Arsenal transfers ripped up as Brighton announce new long-term contract for key star

Manchester United and Arsenal will find it even harder to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson as he has penned a new six-year contract with the Seagulls.

Ferguson is only 19 years old but has already made a name for himself as one of the deadliest strikers in England. Last term, he hit 10 goals in 25 appearances as Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.

So far this season, the centre-forward has netted five goals in 14 matches. That includes a brilliant hat-trick as Roberto de Zerbi’s side beat Newcastle United 3-1 in the league on September 2.

Given Ferguson’s tender age, he still has plenty of time to develop and eventually become an elite striker on the European stage. As such, it is no surprise that Brighton have received approaches about a possible transfer.

Man Utd and Arsenal are both keen on the teenager, while fellow Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked.

However, Ferguson will not be going anywhere soon. That is because Brighton have managed to tie him down to a new contract which runs until summer 2029.

On their official website, Brighton announced Ferguson signed the contract ‘earlier this week’. De Zerbi reacted to the fresh terms by saying: “Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him.”

Seagulls technical director David Weir added: “Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him.

“He’s shown his ability at club and international level, after breaking into the team at the start of the year, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress.”

Of course, Ferguson’s huge talent means it is highly unlikely he will spend the entirety of that six-year deal on the south coast. For example, Moises Caicedo penned a new Brighton contract just a few months before going on to sign for Chelsea in a huge £115m deal.

Ferguson’s new contract protects Brighton from losing him in a cut-price transfer any time soon. And the massive price tag they will now give him – possibly over £120m – should put off the likes of Man Utd and Spurs next summer.

However, if Ferguson continues to dominate Premier League defenders over the next two seasons, then those clubs will be convinced to spend huge money to try and make him their new No 9.

