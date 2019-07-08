Man Utd ask for surprise Real Madrid star amid latest Pogba claims

Man Utd will reportedly ask for Vinicius Junior as part of Real Madrid’s latest attempts to lure Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

Real though have also been heavily linked, while Pogba himself recently dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

And amid claims Real Madrid are readying an official enquiry with United about signing the player, reports in Spain claim the Red Devils are ready to respond with a transfer request of their own.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has little interest in the likes of Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Isco and Marco Asensio – previously mentioned as potential makeweights in any deal – and will instead ask the Spanish giants for Brazil forward Vinicius Jnr.

The teenager moved to the Bernabeu after turning 18 and was given regular game-time in the first half of last season as Real struggled under first Julien Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari, before injury brought his campaign to a premature end.

Now back fit again, Vinicius Junior is unlikely to see as much action this season after the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager and could yet be sacrificed by Los Blancos in order to land Pogba.

The report, however, does suggest Real would only be open to loaning out the former Flamengo starlet, rather than a permanent sale, with the player tipped for a big future at the Bernabeu.

For United’s part, they seem determined to retain Pogba’s services and on Sunday confirmed him as part of their travelling squad to tour Australia and the Far East.

United will hope the decision to include Pogba on their tour will go some way to helping build some bridges with the player – and also underline their commitment to keeping him at Old Trafford.

United take on Perth Glory at Optus Stadium on July 13 before playing Leeds United at the same ground the following Wednesday.

Solskjaer’s side then face Inter Milan (Singapore), Tottenham (Shanghai), Kristiansund (Oslo) and AC Milan (Cardiff) before they kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea.

