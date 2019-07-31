Manchester United have asked Juventus about the possibility of signing Mario Mandzukic in the discussions surrounding the possible swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, according to the latest reports in the Italian press.

Argentina forward Dybala is reportedly involved in talks over a switch to Old Trafford in what could effectively turn into a swap deal, with Belgium international Lukaku heading in the opposite direction.

The speculation drew a response from United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Tuesday night’s 1-0 friendly victory over Solskjaer’s hometown club Kristiansund.

“I’m not here to talk about rumours about other teams’ players,” he told the club’s official website. “We’re working on one or two cases. It’s 10 days or so before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two.”

However, Tuttomercatoweb and Gazzetta dello Sport both claim Mandzukic’s name has cropped up in negotiations, with United also wanting to bring the Croatian frontman to Old Trafford as part of the deal.

The Old Lady are looking to offload veteran forward Mandzukic this summer given he looks unsuited to the style of play favoured by Maurizio Sarri and are willing to listen to offers.

And the good news for United is that Juventus are said to be willing to grant the 33-year-old a free transfer this summer in order to get him off the wage bill.

Despite not commanding a transfer fee, the Red Devils would have to fork out in the region of €6m a season to cover his wages, which amounts to around £103,000 a week.

It’s not the first time Mandzukic’s name has cropped up as a Manchester United target, with the Croatian also believed to be tracked by former boss Jose Mourinho before his axing at Old Trafford.

