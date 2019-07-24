Man Utd ask Spurs for updates on potential deal for £100m man

Manchester United have ‘asked to be kept informed’ of the situation surrounding Spurs star Christian Eriksen, a report claims.

Spurs have so far failed to convince the Denmark playmaker – who has entered the final 12 months of his deal – to pen a new contract, despite reportedly tabling a new deal which would see him double his pay to £160,000-a-week.

However, recent reports have suggested that Spurs are ready to up the stakes once again by offering a new £200k-a-week deal to the former Ajax man, despite the fact publicly stated his desire to leave not long after the Champions League final.

Recent reports from Spain suggested that Eriksen had warned Real Madrid that he is ready to talk to Manchester United, a team who The Independent have linked Eriksen with should Paul Pogba depart.

Now, the Daily Mail have provided an update on the situation, claiming that United have asked Spurs to ‘keep them in the loop’ and to ‘confirm whether they’d be willing to let him move to Old Trafford’.

Solskjaer is desperate to replace Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, while Pogba’s potential £150million sale to Real Madrid or Juventus would give them the cash needed to bring in quality replacements.

Ed Woodward will not attend the China leg of United’s pre-season tour, hinting that he is set for a busy couple of weeks in transfer dealings.

A valuation of £65million for Eriksen has been floated around in the English press recently, though it has also been claimed that Spurs could still demand as much as £100m.

