Man Utd contact Valencia to register interest in £31m defender

Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo as a possible target should efforts to bring Diogo Dalot to the club fall short.

Porto defender Dalot is booked in for a United medical next week, although the two clubs are still haggling over the 19-year-old’s fee, with the Red Devils looking to pay less than the current £17.4m exit fee in his contract.

And should those negotiations fail, United are reported to have asked Valencia to keep them informed of developments over Cancelo’s future, with the versatile star having impressed during a season-long loan at Inter Milan in the season just concluded.

Inter remain the driving seat to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis, while the 24-year-old – who is equally adept at playing both right wing-back or as an out-and-out winger – has also been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea.

But Tuttosport claims United have now registered a strong interest in the seven-times capped Portugal international and would be willing to meet the reported £31million asking price Valencia are demanding for the player.

And the paper claims United would be in with a strong chance of signing the player up given the player is a client of Jorge Mendes, Mourinho’s close friend and agent.

Cancelo impressed for Inter while on loan in 2017/18, making 29 appearances and providing four assists from full-back.

