A Manchester United striker, previously linked with Tottenham, is reportedly open to the possibility of joining another Premier League club – with Harry Kane mentioned in a potential swap deal.

Long-term Spurs target Anthony Martial is expected to be on the move in 2022, with his Old Trafford career seemingly drifting towards an end. His projected exit comes off the back of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return, while Jadon Sancho was also added to the squad over the summer.

Martial is also competing with Marcus Rashford (when fit), Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood for an attacking role in a loaded forward unit.

And now Eurosport reports that the Red Devils are considering let the 25-year-old try his luck elsewhere.

The main issue for Martial is that United still want around £40million for his services. Another problem could also arise if the forward insists on a new suitor matching his current £250,000-a-week wages.

To that end, a January switch looks highly unlikely – given that deals of that magnitude often happen over the summer.

Tottenham have known to be long-term admirers of Martial, having tried to sign him in 2015 before United swooped.

It was also reported during the last window that Spurs had resurrected their interest.

But now the Daily Mail states that the north London club will ask for Martial in return, if the Red Devils come back in for Kane.

A move to Manchester City looked the most likely outcome for Kane over the summer. However, the Etihad outfit failed to convince Spurs to sell and the England skipper ended up staying put.

Martial a potential Kane partner

The Mail report also suggests that Tottenham could look to sign Martial to play alongside Kane. That was a proposition that Nuno Espirito Santo was considering during Spurs’ interest in Dusan Vlahovic.

However, the Fiorentina attacker is poised to pen a new deal at the Serie A club, leaving Nuno hunting another forward.

Martial would certainly provide Tottenham with a different attacking option to those that they already have. Despite having the ability to play out wide, the former Monaco man prefers more of a central role.

It now remains to be seen whether United will look to offload the player in the new year. Indeed, any deal is much more likely to happen next summer.

