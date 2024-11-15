Christian Falk has revealed that Manchester United is a “genuine option” for Leroy Sane, but he didn’t like living in the area while with Manchester City, so Arsenal is an “option” instead.

Sane spent four years with City, where he won seven trophies. He was an important figure for them, and has remained that for his next club Bayern Munich since moving there in 2020.

A move away from Germany beckons, with the winger out of contract at the end of the season. Though he is on the radar of Man United, the fact he didn’t like the city when he last lived there means Arsenal could be in line to land him, as per Falk.

“Previously, there had yet to be any offers from interesting clubs for Leroy Sane, but now we have Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, who Sane knows from his time at Man City,” Falk told Caught Offside.

“London, of course, is a great city; it’s always been a point for Sane and his family that they weren’t 100 per cent settled and comfortable in Manchester.

“Arsenal could then be an option for Sane, as they’re playing Champions League football – and likely to continue doing so next season. Newcastle, who have also been linked, aren’t in Europe’s top-flight and look likely to next year.”

Man Utd still an option

But there is a chance Sane is willing to head back to Manchester anyway, with Falk revealing United is still an option that’s on the table. However, a stay at Bayern could also happen if the winger performs well in the coming months.

“Now, I’ve heard Manchester United are also knocking at his door. Many people think he won’t go back to Manchester, but United is a very serious option for him,” Falk said.

“However, I think he first wants to show that he can do it at Bayern Munich. Bayern, on their part, don’t want to pay him €20m again. He’s currently achieving this quite easily; he gets €15m straight every year and then after every six matches he earns €1m – which stops at €5m in total.

“Bayern want to reduce his overall salary – I heard 25 per cent less – which will be difficult because he’s a free agent in the summer. Therefore, he has to play at a high level now to convince the club to make him a really good offer.”

Man Utd round-up: Bayern move in doubt

Another transfer from Bayern is in doubt, with United target Jamal Musiala said to be on the verge of a contract agreement that would make him the highest-paid player with the German giants.

United will have competition for another Bayern man, Leon Goretzka, with the midfielder now on the radar of Union Berlin.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could find that the snare of Christopher Nkunku is a difficult one to pull off, with Chelsea reluctant to sell the forward.

And Ruben Amorim is said to be planning a brave call, by starting his tenure as United manager with Marcus Rashford occupying the No.9 role, rather than his preferred left-wing position.

Sane’s trophy haul in England

Sane spent four years in England with Manchester City between 2016-2020.

His trophy haul in England includes:

Premier League – (2017/18, 2018/19)

League Cup – (2017/18, 2018/19)

FA Cup – (2018/19)