Man Utd attacking target reveals desire to link up with Pogba again

Manchester United target Paulo Dybala has admitted that he would like to be reunited with good friend Paul Pogba but is happy to remain at Juventus.

The Argentina striker was a major target for Jose Mourinho over the summer but after a move failed to materialise, Dybala has gone on to forge a strong partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

Dybala and United midfielder Paul Pogba spent a season playing alongside each other before the latter moved back to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

But with the Frenchman still being tipped to head back to Serie A, after continuing run-ins with Mourinho, it would appear there is much more chance of Pogba and Dybala playing together again in Italy than in England.

Having faced each other twice in recent weeks, as Juventus and United traded Champions League wins, Dybala revealed his strong bond with the Red Devils star.

“It was great to see to see Paul again because we’re good friends,” the 24-year-old told reporters on Thursday.

“The first game [at Old Trafford] was amazing for me, and the second for him.

“But it was just nice to play against him. We have remained in touch since he left [Juventus].

“We’re still very close and who knows, maybe in the future we can play together again on the same team…”

