Man Utd attacking target set to deliver unwanted news

Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic reportedly wants to sign a new contract with reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

The Croatian hitman had been linked with a move away from Juve over the course of the summer and it had been claimed that United were very much in the frame to sign the 32-year-old.

The report on Calciomercato states that Juve boss Max Allegri convinced Mandzukic to stay put and fight for his place at the club.

However, it would now appear that the veteran frontman has asked the club for a new deal after committing his future to them, beyond the end of his current contract which runs out in 2020.

The news will come as another potential blow to Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who missed ouit on a number of transfer targets over the summer and had expected to make another move for Mandzukic in January.

