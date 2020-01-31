Man Utd await response as Champ side target same Argentina striker

Manchester United are nervously awaiting a reply after reports in Argentina claimed Middlesbrough had also made a move for their latest striker target, San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are desperately scrambling around to find themselves a new centre forward on deadline day and their somewhat scatter-gun approach has seen Edinson Cavani, Bournemouth’s Josh King, Southampton’s Danny Ings, Odion Ighalo, Islam Slimani and Salomon Rondon all been mentioned as United targets.



Further reports on Friday lunchtime, via The Independent, report that United have also made enquiries for Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki.

As per the source though, Mertens is not from Napoli, and United have been told by Norwich that Pukki was not available under any circumstances, as they look to avoid the drop.

However, while Sky Sports report that Cherries frontman King remains their preferred option – Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admitted earlier on Friday he could give no guarantees the player would be kept from Man Utd’s clutches – the Red Devils are also reported to have made an enquiry for Argentina frontman Gaich.

News of their interest comes from Argentinian publication San Lorenzo Primero, which states United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has made contact with the club to ask about a potential swoop for the £10.5million-rated striker.

Gaich has scored four Superliga Argentina goals in nine appearances this season, while he has one cap for Argentina, coming against Mexico back in November.

The report adds that Woodward‘s attempts to negotiate have so far been rejected by San Lorenzo, however, it’s claimed their minds could be changed should the player push for a move.

However, United are not alone in their pursuit for Gaich, with the report also claiming Schalke, Benfica and, perhaps more surprisingly, Middlesbrough, have all also enquired about the striker’s availability.

United are understood to have left communications open with San Lorenzo over Gaich and could yet turn to him before the 11pm deadline if they don’t make headway with King.

The signing of Gaich, however, would seem quite fanciful given United would likely want to take him on loan rather than commit to a cash deal, especially when they wouldn’t be able to put the 6ft 3in striker through a medical at this stage of the transfer window.