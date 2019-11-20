Jose Mourinho will have little time to get his feet under the table at Tottenham following his appointment as manager, with a number of key matches arriving early in his reign.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho has signed a contract at Tottenham until the end of the 2022-23 season, his appointment coming less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal as manager.

The Portuguese firebrand will have just three days to work with his players before he takes his place in the dugout for the first time as Spurs boss, when they make the short journey across London to tackle West Ham.

Here, we take a look at five of the more important early fixtures awaiting Mourinho as Tottenham manager with the fixtures computer throwing up some tasty early encounters….

November 23 – West Ham (away)

Mourinho’s first game in charge is a London derby on Saturday. The sides are just a point apart in the table with the Hammers, in 16th, having slumped after a bright start to the campaign. Spurs have not won in their last five league games but, after the surprise exit of Mauricio Pochettino, it will be interesting to see how the players respond.

There’s also a bit of needle in the game, as per this Henry Winter tweet.

Antics road show… Mourinho's next fixtures include Saturday at West Ham to face the man he calls "Pellegrino", old antipathy there. Dec 4, strolling from tunnel along touchline Old Trafford. Dec 22, Spurs host Chelsea. TV race to get Poch in the studio (settlement permitting). — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 20, 2019

December 4 – Manchester United (away)

Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham indicates his reputation has not been overly damaged by the bitter end to his two-and-a-half-year stint at United, but the trip to Old Trafford early in his Spurs tenure will be a reminder of where things went wrong. United’s form has been patchy this term, and this will be an intriguing contest.

The match could also prove to be Paul Pogba’s comeback from a troublesome ankle injury. The two often clashed during the Portuguese’s spell in charge at Old Trafford – what price Pogba plays out of his skin that day for United just to prove a point?!

December 11 – Bayern Munich (away)

The Portuguese has been linked with a number of positions over the last 11 months, including the hotseat at German giants Bayern. The rumours may not have developed into anything serious but the club’s profile would undoubtedly have suited him. This Champions League glamour clash will instantly appeal, although Spurs – who were thrashed 7-2 by Bayern in October – will hope to have already secured their last-16 place.

December 22 – Chelsea (home)

Barely a month into his reign, Mourinho will have to face another of his former clubs. He had some happy and successful times at Chelsea but, again, things ended in acrimony. Plenty of water has passed under the bridge at Stamford Bridge since and the current side are thriving under Frank Lampard – who starred playing under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge – but, with little love between the two sets of fans, a feisty encounter awaits.

January 11 – Liverpool (home)

Mourinho will be able to measure his side against the Premier League’s best in the new year, with the game against Liverpool followed by a visit from champions Manchester City on February 1. Liverpool have been the outstanding team of the season so far. In the recent past Spurs have tackled them head on, playing a similar style, but Mourinho may try to nullify them in the way his United sides did.