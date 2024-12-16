The agent of Theo Hernandez has provided a telling update on the future of the AC Milan star and reported Manchester United target.

Man Utd have been on the lookout for a new left-back due to the injury troubles Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have experienced over the past 18 months.

The Red Devils have been one of several sides keeping tabs on Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies as he ticks towards the last six months of his contract.

But Milan’s Hernandez has also been on their radar if United are unable to land the 24-year-old, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

However, their hopes of bringing the 27-year-old to Old Trafford may have suffered a blow after the player’s agent, Manuel Garcia Quilon, said he wants to stay at the Italian giants.

He told reporters: “We [us and Milan] did not talk about a contract renewal but about fiscal matters. The intention is very clear, which is for him to remain and sign a new deal. We have said it many times.”

Hernandez may stay despite setbacks

The France international has been a regular for Milan this season, starting nearly every Serie A game he has played in.

However, he was an unused subsititute in their 0-0 draw with Genoa at the weekend as Paulo Fonseca preferred Aaron Caricol at left-back. But rather than being up in arms about this, Quilon cut a diplomatic tone.

He added: “These are not decisions that are down to the player. He respects his teammates and when one player is on the field, the other inevitably isn’t.

“It happened with Rafael Leao too, we must respect the decisions of the coach.”

If he continues to be left out of the team, that may change. But for now, it very much seems like Hernandez may extend his stay past the summer of 2026 – when his contract is set to expire.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Maguire U-turn, Rashford latest

TEAMtalk revealed that talks between United and Harry Maguire over a new contract are ‘positive’, with the Premier League giants feeling there is a ‘need’ to keep the defender at the club.

This is quite the turnaround from when the centre-back was stripped of the captaincy under former manager Erik ten Hag, not to mention when the Red Devils accepted an offer from West Ham for the England international in 2023.

Our sources also disclosed that United will look to bring in funding from player sales in January and would accept a suitable offer for Marcus Rashford, although bids are more likely to come next summer.

Although the 27-year-old was dropped for their 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday, the forward can still work his way back into Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Finally, United are reportedly scouting Greek wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas ahead of the January transfer window.

