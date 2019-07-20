Man Utd back in for Barcelona star as doubts grow over £110m duo

Manchester United could be set to re-ignite their interest in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be set on bringing a new midfielder to Old Trafford this summer as he looks to continue overhauling the squad which finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

Despite only having eight Premier League appearances to his name, Sean Longstaff is believed to be a top target for United, with Solskjaer keen to add exciting young players to his squad.

However, it has been claimed that Newcastle are holding out for double the £25m offered by the Red Devils after seeing the price that they paid Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Bruno Fernandes has also been mentioned as a possible option for United, though there are doubts over whether Solskjaer has genuine interest in the player and whether he would be available for the price they want to pay.

A report from the Daily Star now suggests that United have turned back to Rakitic over fear that they will be priced out of deals for the aforementioned duo.

Rakitic is one of the players that the Catalan giants could offload as they look to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain.

United could get involved again after speculation late last month claimed they had made a cheeky €35m bid for the Croatian, with Sport previously revealing he is valued at closer to €50m (£35m) by Barca.

