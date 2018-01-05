Man Utd back in for Celtic star as move for Tottenham ace Rose stalls

Celtic star Kieran Tierney has reportedly been included on the latest shortlist of left-backs Manchester United are considering to strengthen their defence.

United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a new full-back as his trust in Luke Shaw’s fitness and Matteo Darmian’s overall ability is on the wane.

Both players are expected to leave in the summer, although Darmian could head back to Serie A on loan this month, while another left-back option in Daley Blind is also surplus to requirements.

Tottenham star Danny Rose remains Mourinho’s top target but the United board are reportedly unwilling to pay the £50million it would take to land the England ace, who has been struggling with a knee injury for the best part of a year.

Ryan Sessegnon is another option, but Real Madrid and PSG have now joined Tottenham in the hunt for the Fulham star, while £70m-rated Alex Sandro won’t leave Juventus in January so United have once again turned to Tierney as a potential signing, according to the Daily Record.

United, however, will have a tough job on their hands to try and lure the 20-year-old away from Celtic Park after he recently signed a new six-year deal with the club.

As well as being a tremendous prospect, Tierney is also a staunch Celtic fan and is not said to be looking for a move to the Premier League.

Tierney’s new deal leaves Brendan Rodgers’ men in a strong position, however, as they could now demand a much higher fee for the Scotland international if they did look to sell – although at this stage that looks incredibly unlikely.