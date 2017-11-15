Barcelona put off Griezmann as forward asks for guarantees

Manchester United are back in the running to sign Antoine Griezmann after the France forward’s demands reportedly fell on deaf ears at Barcelona.

Reports in France on Tuesday claimed Barca had agreed personal terms with the Atletico Madrid star over a switch to the Nou Camp, which would see Griezmann earn €20m (£17.8m) a year on a five-year contract to 2023.

With the buyout clause on Griezmann’s contract at the Wanda Metropolitano reverting to €100million from January 1, there was talk that the deal could even be struck during the winter window.

However, while Barcelona had no issues with the financial side of the deal, Diario Gol now claims the deal has stalled due to a very different matter. The Spanish outlet claims the forward had asked Barcelona to guarantee that whenever fit, he would be a starter for the club.

But with Ernesto Valverde having the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele at his disposal, the La Liga table-toppers refused to meet those demands; so much so that they’re reporting the deal could be off.

Furthermore, the report reckons the breakdown of Griezmann’s move to the Nou Camp will rekindle Manchester United’s hopes of signing the player, with Jose Mourinho coming close to landing the former Real Sociedad man this summer, before a change of heart saw the deal put on ice.

United, meanwhile, have been linked with a £40m move for Valencia winger Carlos Soler, while Griezmann too has suggested his dream move would not actually be Old Trafford, but rather PSG.

The player has also played down claims he’s set to move to Old Trafford and says he has not spoken to Mourinho about the club. During a Q&A on French television, Griezmann was asked if he had spoken to the Special One about moving to the Theatre of Dreams and he simply replied: “No.”

Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.