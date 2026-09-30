Man Utd backed to sign awesome Man City duo as relegation fears explode

Manchester United have been tipped to poach two of the best players Manchester City have to offer amid growing fears they won’t be a Premier League side for much longer.

Man City were found guilty of breaching FFP 114 times between 2009-18. What punishment they’ll receive is still being deliberated upon, but once it’s been handed down, an appeal will be launched by City who continue to proclaim their innocence.

The Premier League want a debilitating punishment, with reporter Ben Jacobs confirming as much, and also revealing the English Football League are expected to side with the Premier League.

Accordingly, it’s entirely possible expulsion from the top flight or a massive points deduction that effectively relegates City sees them drop into the fifth tier National League.

In any case, what is clear is there’ll be no shortage of big-name players moving on if City lose their Premier League status.

And per talkSPORT pundit, Gabriel Agbonlahor, two of City’s best, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Elliot Anderson, could move across the city to Old Trafford.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Elliot Anderson backed to join Man Utd

The former Aston Villa forward declared: “Donnarumma – I have been watching [Senne] Lammens.

“Poor at the World Cup, cost Belgium in that game, and I think he has not been great this season. Look at the own goal – Lisandro Martinez against Fulham. He has got to be better with that save. I am not convinced in him.

“I will say Donnarumma to Manchester United. Manchester United will go and nick their number one goalkeeper.”

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On Anderson, Agbonlahor stated: “Elliot Anderson – Manchester United wanted you, now you go there. Manchester United – you wanted Elliot Anderson, go and get him for maybe half the price.”

Man Utd looked into signing Donnarumma in the summer of 2025, and it’s no secret Anderson was their No 1 midfield target heading into the summer just gone.

However, it’s questionable as to whether United would move for Donnarumma given Lammens, despite Agbonlahor’s claims, has already established himself as one of the best in the league.

In fact, Lammens was even named the signing of the season for the 2025/26 campaign by the Premier League.

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Anderson, meanwhile, is a cut above any specialist midfielder Michael Carrick can call upon right now.

The issues for the Red Devils when attempting to sign Anderson were twofold – the gigantic costs and Anderson favouring City.

But if Anderson does move on and Man City aren’t able to extract maximum value given the weakened position they might be negotiating from, a move to Man Utd could be reignited.

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