Man Utd backed to sign ‘brilliant’ Tottenham ace in savage Postecoglou raid as Ratcliffe told two-man wish list

A former Manchester United star has urged the Red Devils to bolster two positions in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min named as one potential target.

Man Utd had a very quiet January transfer window as they did not want to spend big money and risk getting in trouble with Financial Fair Play regulators, after seeing what has happened to Everton. However, the situation will have eased off by the summer and new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to greenlight some major deals.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have identified several areas for improvement in the squad, such as centre-half, central midfield, right wing and centre-forward.

Man Utd have been tentatively linked with a stunning move for world-class striker Kylian Mbappe, who has now told Paris Saint-Germain he will be leaving on a free transfer this summer.

But it is highly likely Mbappe will join Real Madrid next and Man Utd are well aware of this, which has seen them identify several other goalscorers as possible signings.

Man Utd officials are keeping tabs on Joshua Zirkzee at Bologna, as well as rising RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd stunned as Tottenham sanction record-breaking bid for Prem side’s best player

But Dwight Yorke, who bagged 66 goals in 152 games during a four-year spell at Old Trafford, has hinted Man Utd should prioritise an experienced Premier League player like Son, while also looking to improve their defence.

“I would sign a central defender for sure but I couldn’t name one right now. I think we need a No 9, somebody up there with a little bit more Premier League experience and a good player like Son for me would be brilliant,” Yorke said in a recent interview (via the MEN).

Son would score ‘so many goals’ for Man Utd – Dwight Yorke

“He’s not like Harry Kane but he’s still got energy and brings so many goals, so someone like him would attract me very much to go and get. These clubs are all competing and to get those kinds of players will be difficult, especially if United don’t get the Champions League next season.”

Man Utd snaring Son from Tottenham would be a massive blow to Ange Postecoglou’s plans. The manager loves having Son in his squad, as the attacker has registered 12 goals and six assists in 22 Tottenham appearances either side of representing South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Son has also formed a lethal partnership with summer signing James Maddison, while the in-form Richarlison can be added to the mix, too.

Son leaving for Man Utd would completely ruin Postecoglou’s attacking plans at Tottenham, as he would have to go out and find a new talisman.

Luckily for both Postecoglou and the Spurs faithful, club chairman Daniel Levy will do his upmost to prevent the 31-year-old skipper from joining Man Utd.

Harry Kane previously emerged as a prime striker target for Man Utd, but Levy told them he would only move for an astronomical price, which forced them to eye up alternative players. And similar happened with Man City too, which suggests Levy will price Man Utd out of a swoop for Son.

READ MORE: Man Utd told three worrying reasons £60m signing Ratcliffe is working on will be a blunder