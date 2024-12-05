Man Utd backed to sign mega-money Chelsea star Amorim will transform into world-beater

Would Mykhailo Mudryk be a revelation at Old Trafford? One pundit certainly thinks so

A former Chelsea midfielder has insisted a mega-money Blues star has no future at Stamford Bridge, with joining Manchester United described as an “excellent opportunity” thanks largely to Ruben Amorim.

A big factor in Chelsea’s surge this season is several of their big-money buys finally proving their worth. The likes of Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Nicolas Jackson have shone. Cole Palmer remains the jewel in the crown and has already dispelled any faint notions he was a one-season wonder.

However, one big-money buy who is still down in the dumps is Ukraine winger, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea fended off stiff competition from Arsenal to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89m (add-ons included) in January of 2023.

Mudryk’s record in 71 matches for the Blues stands at just 10 goals and nine assists. Six of those goal contributions have come against desperately weak opposition in the Conference League this season.

Mudryk has clearly struggled to justify his price tag and with the likes of Palmer, Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix available to fill the spots around Jackson, opportunities haven’t been forthcoming for Mudryk.

And according to former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, Emmanuel Petit, Mudryk has already wasted far too much time circling the drain in west London.

In quotes carried by The Mirror, Petit not only urged Mudryk to leave Chelsea for the good of his career, but also called upon Man Utd to consider making a move.

“Sooner or later, Mudryk needs to make a decision,” said Petit. “He arrived at the club two years ago and what has he done?

“He has not improved and he’s missing a valuable period of his career and his confidence is down.

“He’s 23 and he’s wasting too much time already and with the new sports direction at Chelsea, I don’t think he has a future there.

“However. I think Man Utd could be an excellent opportunity for him as he suits in Ruben Amorim’s formation.

“His 3-4-3 could see him play him inside right behind the striker at Old Trafford.”

Mudryk on the move in January?

Mudryk would certainly be an eye-catching addition for Man Utd, though given his wildly inconsistent showings since coming to England, a deal would have to be very favourable for the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk was previously informed Chelsea could be open to loaning Mudryk out in the upcoming winter window.

Back in November, FootballTransfers claimed Crystal Palace had enquired into taking the Ukrainian on loan.

But as yet, there has been no indication Man Utd or Amorim hold any interest in taking a punt on Mudryk.

Latest Man Utd news – Amorim’s new rules, double Porto raid

In other news, Amorim has reportedly implemented two new rules for his squad at Man Utd.

Per journalist Steve Bates, ‘all injured players now have to go to games in tracksuits turning up a minimum [of one] hour before kick-off.’

Furthermore, Bates revealed Man Utd’s squad are now tasked with staying in a hotel the night before a game – even if that game is at Old Trafford.

‘Amorim insists on being with his players the night before games so they will stay in a hotel home or away,’ added the reporter.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail bring news of Amorim targeting a double raid on FC Porto.

Portuguese left-back Francisco Moura and red-hot striker Samu Omorodion – now going by Samu Aghehowa – are in Amorim’s sights.

Aghehowa in particular has caught the eye this season with 13 goals in 14 matches across the Primeira Liga and Europa League.