Man Utd backed to complete stunning move for Europe’s deadliest striker

Manchester United have been backed to make a move to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the January transfer window.

The Poland international is arguably Europe’s most in-form striker, having scored 27 goals in 21 games in all competitions this season, with Bayern Munich highly unlikely to sell up.

Despite that, former Red Devils defender Clayton Blackmore has backed his former side to attempt the permanent signing of the 31-year-old, who now has 399 career goals in 595 outings.

“They need to get a top striker who the players can learn from,” Blackmore told the Daily Star.

“I’d like to see Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski come in. He’s 31 although still scores goals for fun.”

Blackmore strongly believes that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will add another forward to his ranks to support Marcus Rashford and Anthony Marial, and even pointed towards old boy Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I’d also be happy if Zlatan Ibrahimovic came back,” he added.

“We got rid of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and that was a big decision.

“For me, Solskjaer now has to replace him. He should have replaced him in the summer and Lukaku probably shouldn’t have been sold if we didn’t have someone lined up.

“We need a top striker who’s going to help out the kids.

“The young lads have shown what they can do when they’re on form, but I think if they had a bit of experience up there they’d be a lot better.”

