Manchester United will reportedly push through a deal to sign a midfield star this summer whom one expert believes can help take top man Bruno Fernandes on to another level.

Fernandes has had a stunning impact since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon, scoring three goals and assisting four others in nine appearances as part of an 11-game unbeaten run.

And after being named as Player of the Month for February, Fernandes has already emerged as United’s best player and shot into the top 10 of our Player of the Year ladder.

However, European football expert Gabriele Marcotti has urged the Red Devils to swoop to sign Jack Grealish this summer after he explained why the Aston Villa man can help Fernandes makes further improvements.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and contributed six assists in his 26 appearances in a struggling Villa side and Marcotti says he has shown great leadership skills this season that earmark him as an outstanding addition to the United ranks.

“I think getting the [Grealish and Jadon Sancho] is probably going to cost you the best part of £200m,” Marcotti said on the Gab and Juls podcast.

“People seem to adore Grealish. I know he’s somebody who stands out more than he should because of the stuff he does with his shinpads, because of his hair.

“What I like about it though, in terms of attitude, we’ve all praised Bruno Fernandes for his personality and the fact that the guy’s got cojones – Grealish does too.

“I think this is something United could use actually, some very strong, visible, personalities as well. That would certainly help.”

United have also been linked with a move for Leicester’s James Maddison, who again has similar qualities, but Marcotti is adamant that Grealish would be the shrewder signing.

“I’d go for Grealish [over Maddison],” he added.

“I think Maddison’s a remarkable player as well but I also think Grealish has tremendous personality and the indication I’ve gotten from people is that he is not a big head.

“He looks like he is, he looks like a ‘me, me, me’ guy if you just look at him but if you watch him play, look at his contribution, the way he is in the dressing room, he is a genuine leader.

“Maddison may get to that stage but I don’t think he’s quite there yet.”

Phillips tips Grealish to sign for Liverpool

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have placed Grealish near the summit of a man five-man wish-list this summer, with the Norwegian looking like he has received significant backing from the Glazer family.

However, former England striker Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool would be in the driving seat to sign Grealish if he wanted to leave Villa.

He told Football Insider: “Liverpool are at a point where they can splash out on the world’s best.

“Those world’s best players want to come and play for Liverpool and Klopp.

“He plays a certain style and he will not buy someone unless it plays his system.

“The obvious one is Jack Grealish. If Villa go down I am certain he will move on.”

There have been some questions raised over whether or not the 24-year-old would be able to cut it playing for a top-six team, and Phillips has claimed that Grealish would have to adapt his game to do so.

Phillips added: “Could he play for Liverpool? He is the only one out of the bottom three or four teams that could fit in that team.

“They will certainly be targeting players from top abroad teams and around the world.”