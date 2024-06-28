Man Utd backed to traumatise Liverpool with ultimate transfer they’ll never live down

Manchester United have been backed to break Liverpool hearts by completing an unthinkable raid for Trent Alexander-Arnold who could unleash his true potential at Old Trafford.

The idea of selling one of Liverpool’s best players to their most hated rival is unthinkable at Anfield. The thought of selling one of their best players who is also homegrown would be difficult in the extreme for Liverpool’s decision-makers to justify to their fans.

Offloading Alexander-Arnold to Man Utd would be reminiscent of the transfer saga that saw Steven Gerrard come within a whisker of joining Chelsea back in 2005.

Thankfully for Reds fans, Gerrard put the move on ice at the eleventh hour and would go on to cement himself as perhaps the greatest player in Liverpool’s history.

Alexander-Arnold is well on his way to becoming a Liverpool legend too. The 25-year-old is Liverpool’s most creative player despite being a right-back and has won every trophy he’s competed for at Liverpool aside from the Europa League.

However, there are question marks hovering over the player’s long-term future at Anfield due to his contract status.

Alexander-Arnold is primed to enter the final year of his Liverpool deal that expires in the summer of 2025.

Varying reports have talked up a deal being in the works and Alexander-Arnold would be put among the club’s highest earners if agreeing terms.

But according to pundit and Man Utd treble winner, Dwight Yorke, Alexander-Arnold’s future could remarkably lay at Old Traffiord.

Yorke – who won the treble with United in 1999 – urged his former club to spare no expense if attempting to sign the Liverpool favourite.

The former striker also suggested the second half of Alexander-Arnold’s career may lay in midfield. The idea of pairing Alexander-Arnold with Kobbie Mainoo would certainly be an enticing one.

Alexander-Arnold to follow Jurgen Klopp out?

“I’m not sure Trent Alexander-Arnold would want to leave Liverpool as it’s his boyhood club, but Liverpool will be under transition now Jurgen Klopp has left,” began Yorke. “Maybe, Alexander-Arnold can evolve as a midfielder under Slot.

“This could be another opportunity where, if Liverpool don’t perform under Slot and Alexander-Arnold becomes unhappy, Man Utd should do everything they can to sign him.

“I was the first person to suggest that Man Utd should have signed Leroy Sane when he started to become frustrated at Man City when he was on the bench frequently, now he’s one of the best players in Germany.

“Alexander-Arnold may have a similar opportunity which Man Utd should pounce on.

“Obviously, there is history between the clubs and Alexander-Arnold will know that as an Englishman, but it can be an opportunity to look out for.”

Would TAA really join Man Utd?

First and foremost it’s important to note widespread reports have claimed Alexander-Arnold will go on to extend his contract at Liverpool.

Secondly, there is zero suggestion the right-back is unhappy at Liverpool. As such, the prospect of leaving Liverpool for their most hated rival is simply not something the player would consider.

Furthermore, Old Trafford has proven itself a graveyard for superstar signings in the post-Ferguson era.

United fans will argue, though leaving Liverpool for Man Utd in 2024 or 2025 would unquestionably represent a downgrade given how the two clubs have performed over the last decade.

The final nail in the coffin comes from the fact one of United’s better performing players during Erik ten Hag’s spell in charge has actually been their own right-back, Diogo Dalot.

Of course, Alexander-Arnold could play in the same 11 as Dalot by operating in midfield, though the 25-year-old has proven to be vastly more effective from a deeper role where he has the full picture in front of him.

In truth, if Alexander-Arnold were to leave Liverpool it would most likely be to Real Madrid who have shown early intertest in signing the player as their long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.

But for the time being, by far the likeliest outcome is Alexander-Arnold signs a new long-term contract with his boyhood club.

