Arsenal are close to agreeing contract extensions for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners enjoyed a successful summer in the transfer market by bringing in the likes of Dani Ceballos, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and, perhaps, most impressively, Nicolas Pepe in a record deal.

That being said, Unai Emery admits he’s unsure that Arsenal’s squad is stronger than last season, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and Petr Cech all moving on.

And despite having success in the summer transfer window, the Gunners have been criticised in the past for allowing their star men to dwindle down their contracts – former star and pundit Paul Merson called it a “criminal mistake” in allowing Ramsey to leave for free – but that is a situation they are already looking to avoid with Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Aubameyang’s existing deal is set to keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2021, while Lacazette is committed to the club until the end of the following season (2022).

France star Lacazette has frequently been mentioned as a target for Barcelona and as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, while Real Madrid have regularly been tipped as suitors for Aubameyang, while Manchester United were also strongly mentioned as suitors for the Gabon striker this summer, once it became apparent Romelu Lukaku was moving on.

With the Gunners looking to tie the pair down with extensions, Emery indicated that the club have opened talks with both players but insisted his focus remains the squad’s performances on the pitch.

“They are very important players and their contracts need to be in the same balance,” he said, via Goal.

“It’s one circumstance, one issue now, that the club is working on.

“Edu is here for that reason. There’s also Raul [Sanllehi] and Huss [Fahmy], working with the players for that.

“It’s important for them, but my focus is on preparing the matches, each training session and making sure the players are focused and concentrated for us and on the work.”

“I want the best for the club,” the Spaniard added. “And I want the best for the players.

“I think if the club and they are speaking about that, it’s perfect.”

France international Lacazette, 28, has been with the Gunners since his move from Lyon in 2017, while Aubameyang, 30, joined in January 2018 after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The strikers’ performances last season were a bright spot in a disappointing campaign for the club, with the pair scoring a combined 35 goals in the Premier League as Emery’s side finished fifth and missed out on Champions League football.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!