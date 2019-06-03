Man Utd, Barcelona could miss out on target as club places £75m bid

Manchester United and Barcelona could both miss out on the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, it is claimed.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of European football’s most-sought after defenders after an incredible season with Dutch champions Ajax, and links with a number of elite clubs has followed.

It was reported that De Ligt is hoping to join team-mate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona, with the midfielder having already agreed a €75m move.

Reports of serious interest from United then emerged, with claims that the Red Devils have offered De Ligt an incredible €14m a year deal over a five-year contract – a salary that would equate to £235,000 a week and one that smashes Barca’s offer.

The Italian press provide yet another twist in the tale though, as Tuttosport report that Juventus have now placed a substantial bid and are determined to land De Ligt.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the Bianconeri have tabled £75m offer to Ajax in an attempt to beat their competition.

Juve are believed to be in the market for a replacement for the outgoing Andrea Barzagli as well as the ageing duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

De Ligt made over 50 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants last season, scoring seven goals and helping his boyhood club to the Champions League semi finals.

