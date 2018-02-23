Man Utd, Barca in summer scrap for Ajax central defensive sensation

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly leading the chase to sign young Ajax central defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The 18-year-old is the latest talent to come off the Ajax production line and has already been capped three times by the Dutch senior side, despite his tender age.

De Ligt, who has scored twice in 23 appearances for Ajax this season, has attracted interest from Manchester City and Arsenal this season but it’s United and Barca who are said to be at the front of the queue for the youngster.

The starlet, who can play in all the positions across the back line, has been at Ajax since he was a boy and currently has a contract that runs until 2021.

The report on Mundo Deportivo goes on to state that Ajax will ask for in excess of €20million for the player as they look to cash in on their latest young talent.

United boss Jose Mourinho is on the look out for new central defensive options as Chris Smalling and Victor Linedlof are being tipped to move on at the end of the season, while there are also doubts over the futures of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones at Old Trafford.

Mourinho is not exactly renowned for gambling on younger talent, preferring to move for experienced internationals in the main, but De Ligt’s outstanding reputation has led to the Red Devils chief seriously considering a move for the player.