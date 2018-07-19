Man Utd, Barca on alert as £53m Chelsea star makes big decision

A Chelsea star has reportedly decided his future lies away from Stamford Bridge amid links with Barcelona and Manchester United.

There has been persistent speculation that Brazil international Willian could leave Chelsea this summer, with the aforementioned European giants tipped to move.

The LaLiga giants have already reportedly seen two bids rejected for his services, including one which gave the Blues an option on signing three of their unwanted stars, with the London side holding out for £53m.

United could yet come in for the player, with Jose Mourinho reportedly keen on a reunion, though their focus may be on landing Gareth Bale first and foremost.

Now, The Sun are claiming that Willian has decided to leave Chelsea, despite Maurizio Sarri’s appointment as new boss.

They also add that the 29-year-old talked about a move to the Nou Camp with Philippe Coutinho during the World Cup in Russia this summer.

This is a huge blow for Chelsea, who could also be set to lose Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in a £130m double deal.

