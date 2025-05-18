Emiliano Martinez has reportedly received ‘offers’ from Manchester United and Barcelona after hinting at an Aston Villa exit.

The Argentine goalkeeper joined Villa from Arsenal in 2020 after a trying stay in north London, where he was loaned out six times. But the switch to the West Midlands has proven to be a masterstroke.

The 32-year-old has gone on to become one of the world’s best stoppers, evidenced by being named FIFA’s best keeper on two occasions, and he played a vital role in his country winning the 2022 World Cup.

Now, however, Martinez’s time at Villa Park may be drawing to a close. The ex-Gunner was in floods of tears following his side’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday, at a time when he is said to have three transfer proposals on the table.

And according to Argentine TV channel DSports, Martinez has offers from both United and Barca. The Argentine international has also been linked with a Saudi Pro League move but Ole claims he wants to continue playing in the Champions League – casting doubt on a Middle East transfer.

Losing a player of Martinez’s quality will be tough to take for many at Villa, but as so often is the case these days, a potential exit may be driven by financial necessity.

Aston Villa need a big transfer exit

In early May, The Daily Mail reported that Villa are on the hunt for a new keeper, with Espanyol’s number one and long-term Arsenal target Joan Garcia emerging as one of their options.

But the main reason Villa are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Martinez is to stay in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

The Villans reportedly need to make at least one significant sale before June 30 and Martinez could be the player to make that possible.

The question is, where will Martinez go next? He is likely to have many years left in him and with his contract running until the summer of 2029, Villa may be able to fetch a sizeable fee for his services.

When asked about Martinez’s future, Villa boss Unai Emery said: “We will see. Of course, it is the last match here [this season] and I don’t know. We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field.”

