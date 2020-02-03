Man Utd, Barcelona strike target set for €111m exit clause hike

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to open new contract talks with Lautaro Martinez in a bid to raise his exit clause beyond the €111million mark.

The striker emerged as a January transfer window target for Manchester United and Barcelona, but now Inter are hoping to fend off any summer bids by upping the player’s release clause, according Mundo Deportivo.

The 22-year-old has a contract with the Serie A giants until 2023, but there is a two-week window in July where he can leave for €111m, if that price is met.

But Inter are desperate to keep the player and are willing to improve Martinez’s contract substantially in order to hike the price of any potential exit.

The former Racing Club frontman is viewed by Barca as a long-term replacement for Luis Saurez at the Nou Camp, with the former Liverpool starting to have his fair share of injury problems.

United, meanwhile, are expected to sign a new central striker this summer after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku this season.

Former Watford attacker Odion Oghalo has been signed on loan until the end of the season to cover an injury to Marcus Rashford, while Alexis Sanchez is expected to return from loan at the San Siro at the end of the season.

Despite that, United are still expected to invest in a new forward, particularly given the long-term doubts of Sanchez’s future and the inconsistent form of Anthony Martial.

But whether Martinez will be that man will now depend on whether Inter can persuade the player to pen his new deal at the San Siro.

