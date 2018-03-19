Man Utd, Barca target Verratti explains why he’ll snub summer move

PSG star Marco Verratti has explained why he would snub moves to Barcelona and Man Utd if either came calling this summer.

The Italy star has been strongly tipped to make a move to the Nou Camp at the end of the season but in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport he revealed what his answer would be if the question was asked.

The 25-year-old, who is also said to be a major target for United, said: “I’ve read that Raiola has offered me to Barcelona. It’s not true. I’ve talked with my chiefs, they know what I think about Psg.

“I want to stay, I’ve decided to stay. I want to win something important with Psg, I’ve grown here as a man and as a footballer.

“There is an ambitious project here, I hope my team-mates have the same idea. You can’t cancel everything because of a defeat. Neymar? You need great players if you want to achieve great wins. With Neymar it would be easier.”

Verratti also gave his verdict on the upcoming Champions League quarter-finals, with one eye on Juventus v Real Madrid in particular, having been knocked out by the Spanish side in the last 16.

He added: “Juve-Real in Champions League? It’s going to hard but not impossible for Juve. I think it’s going to be harder for Roma.

“Barcelona have really improved, especially at the back. Scudetto race? It’s hard for Napoli because Juve know how to win. The direct clash will be decisive.”

More from Planet Sport: McIlroy returns to winning ways; Tiger back with a bang (Golf365).