Man Utd barge Liverpool aside for record-breaking transfer, as clever deal receives double green light

Manchester United have thundered into the race to sign an attacking midfielder Liverpool have already made contact for, and the potentially record-breaking transfer has been given the go-ahead by the selling club and player’s agent.

A series of reports from Belgium recently revealed Liverpool have initiated contact for the signing of Genk attacker, Bilal El Khannouss. Despite being just 19 years of age, the versatile star is already a guaranteed starter at Genk and has racked up seven senior appearances for Morocco. His debut for the Moroccan national side came during the Qatar World Cup.

El Khannouss operates primarily in an attacking midfield role, though he can also play as more of a box-to-box option or on the flanks.

Liverpool have reportedly scouted the rising youngster, while El Khannouss has also attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds were labelled ‘convinced’ by what they’ve seen so far and amid a willingness to cash in from Genk, it was claimed there’s a ‘good chance’ a major transfer is sanctioned at season’s end.

Indeed, Genk were described as wanting to participate in negotiations over El Khannouss’ sale. That came on the back of his mother – who doubles up as Bilal’s agent – inviting teams to discuss a future move.

Liverpool reportedly wasted no time in making initial contact. A transfer is expected to set any buying club back a fee in the €30m range.

Such a sum would represent a new club-record for Genk and surpass the €25m Sheffield United paid to take Sander Berge off their hands in 2020. As such, it comes as no surprise that Genk are more than willing to hear the suitors out.

Man Utd muscle in at Ratcliffe/INEOS behest

However, according to a fresh update from Football Transfers, Manchester United have muscled into the race. What’s more, if they’re able to offload a player or two in the next few days, it’s claimed they hope to spring El Khannouss’ signing this month.

Football Transfers state that at the behest of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, Man Utd aim to sign players for the future as well as the present.

El Khannouss certainly fits that billing, though his displays in Belgium suggest he’s not far off the levels required to make an impact in the Premier League right now.

Indeed, Man Utd are said to be ‘closely monitoring’ the Moroccan and believe he can become a ‘key player’ in the not-too-distant future.

Erik ten Hag has publicly stated Man Utd don’t have room for manoeuvre with regards to making signing this month – even via the loan route.

As such, it would take a significant sale to free up the necessary funds if United are intent on signing El Khannouss this month.

A more likely scenario is a summer transfer. That would suit Genk who currently sit fifth in the Belgian top flight and are labouring in their quest to secure European football for next season.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah tipped to quit Liverpool in wake of Jurgen Klopp exit news with four other Reds stars also in doubt