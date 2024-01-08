Man Utd barged aside as Liverpool are told elite £45m Premier League winger wants ‘to play for Klopp’

Manchester United have seen their hopes of a deal for Michael Olise sour after a journalist revealed the crucial element that would see the Crystal Palace star push for a move to Liverpool were he to leave London this year.

The 22-year-old France U21 international is enjoying a brilliant season with the Eagles, where Olise has quickly made up for time lost to injury at the start of the season and now already has five goals and one assist to his name from just seven starts in the Premier League. However, the chances of Crystal Palace retaining their star man’s services appear to be dwindling with each passing game.

Having cost just £8.4m when moving from Reading in summer 2021, the Hammersmith-born winger has got better and better each season at Selhurst Park. And while he illustrated his abilities with 11 assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season, the fact he has now added goals to his game makes him a hugely appreciated talent.

To that end, no side came nearer than Chelsea so far to prising Olise away. They agreed to meet the £35m exit clause in his deal over the summer before a change of heart saw the player commit to a new contract with the Eagles instead.

The Blues went on to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City instead and the rest, as they say, is history.

However, that has not stopped speculation from swirling over Olise’s future.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Olise with incoming new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly a huge admirer and having identified Olise as a primary target to help rebuild the Red Devils.

Liverpool have ‘secret weapon’ in race to beat Man Utd to Olise

Those reports stepped up a notch on Sunday when it emerged that United were willing to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to the Eagles as part of a big-money swap deal.

However, Olise is also being linked with a move to Arsenal, who are long-time suitors for a player, who is also said to be equally-enticed by the prospect of playing for the Gunners.

But rather than moving across London to join the Gunners, there is a growing belief that suggests Jurgen Klopp is keen to work with the player at Liverpool and that a move could well be made by the Merseysiders at some point this year.

And while a summer approach, rather than in January, appears more likely, journalist Dean Jones has told Givemesport that the player would relish a move to Liverpool and the chance to play under Klopp.

“Jurgen Klopp is about as good as it gets to a guarantee of joining a club and everything staying stable,” Jones explained.

“So I think it definitely would be a good fit. I think for him, that level of club would be a dream for sure. What I’m interested by is how long he actually feels he needs to remain at Crystal Palace. Because he is still building himself a profile and a personality within this league.

“It’ll be interesting if he thinks he can go and make that step up in the next six months or whether he gives it another full season at Palace next season.”

Crystal Palace star’s exit clause revealed

At 22, there is the feeling among the country’s elite clubs that Olise is only just getting started and that he has as high a ceiling as any player outside the regular top six in the Premier League.

Overall, Olise has 28-goal contributions in his 80 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles – a record of an involvement every 2.8 games.

However, a study into those stats illustrate a slightly slower first season – usual for a player stepping up from the Championship into the Premier League.

Now a bona fide Premier League star, Olise is contributing the sort of numbers that make him a very obvious target for the country’s bigger sides.

Certainly the Eagles will not fancy their chances of retaining Olise’s services over the long term.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Olise’s exit clause is set at just £45m – some £10m higher than his most recent release fee – but will not be enough to dissuade those top clubs from making their move later this year.

And with Klopp said to be Liverpool’s secret weapon, it is the Merseysiders who look on course to seal his signature ahead of the likes of Manchester United.

