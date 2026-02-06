Scott McTominay could return to the Premier League with either Arsenal or Manchester United

Manchester United have been given a strong green light that a deal to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford is on the cards this summer – though TEAMtalk sources can explain why Arsenal are a side not to be taken lightly over an astonishing summer deal.

McTominay has seen his career blossom in Naples since he was harshly sold by Manchester United in August 2024 for a fee of £24.7m (€30m, $34m), going on to win the Serie A title in his debut season and having racked up a hugely impressive 32 goal contributions (22 scored, 10 assists) in his 69 appearances so far.

That form has endeared him to the ultra passionate Neapolitan, who have handed him the nickname ‘la Apribottiglie’ – ‘the Bottle opener’.

However, such has been his electric form in Italy and with his country that whispers of a move back to the Premier League have never been far away, especially amid whispers that those in power at Old Trafford now regret his sale and amid accusations that his departure was ‘mismanagement on an industrial scale’.

Now the chances of a return to the Premier League are gathering serious pace after Napoli’s global business development officer, Leonardo Giammarioli, admitted his side would be powerless to prevent a major sale going through if a big offer came their way.

“Yeah, of course I’m worried. But ultimately, especially Scott, who’s a very nice guy, we’re happy if he gets to the next level in a couple of years – maybe not now, maybe not next year, but he deserves it,” Giammarioli told talkSPORT.

“Look at Stuttgart, they wanted to keep Nick Woltemade, but when such an offer comes in, there’s not much you can do, when the player wants to go and money is important.”

He continued: “It’s a bit complicated for Serie A and our competitive clubs…the league is still making losses in revenue. Of course, it’s hard to keep up with the other big four leagues, but we’re trying to improve and be competitive.

“Keeping players is difficult, it wasn’t easy to get them [players such as McTominay and Billy Gilmour] – it’s even harder to keep them. We need to be smart about our signings…every bit of money we spend must count.”

Man Utd, Arsenal learn costs needed to sign McTominay – Sources

Writing back in November, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed there was a strong possibility of McTominay returning to the Premier League in 2026, naming Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as possible suitors.

Having held talks with a trusted source, who will remain anonymous to protect their identity, it would take an extraordinary offer for Napoli to cash in on the 29-year-old.

“Astronomical,” the source described the fee required to unsettle him. With Antonio Conte viewing the Scot as the lynchin of his 3-5-2 blueprint, any bid below €80m (£70.5m) would be laughed out of the boardroom.

“We’re building something special here,” the source added. “Scott’s thriving – why would they disrupt that?”

However, in a note that gives the English trio hope, the source added: “Scott’s heart still beats for the Premier League.

“But it has to be right – the right club, the right project, the right role. He’s not chasing a paycheque; he’s building a legacy.”

Giammarioli, meanwhile, admits McTominay really fits their model of signing top-class stars but helping them reach another level.

On getting the best out of players like McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund, who is currently on loan in Naples from Manchester United, Giammarioli added: “I think that’s what we’ve always been good at.

“Somehow taking players and bringing them to the next level, maybe players that were doing good, but now they become top players. I think the environment is right for them to grow, and then we can grow as a club thanks to their support. Scouting is very important, and I think overall the ambition to play for Napoli, thanks to Diego Maradona’s legacy, is huge.”

“That’s a bit of our strategy, to get players that are already mature, but not yet that high in their career and make that final shift for them to become top players in the world.”

