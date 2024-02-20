Man Utd to battle Chelsea for world-class Real Madrid ace amid brutal decision; Liverpool target also under threat

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid will have big ramifications for the rest of the squad, with players wanted by Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all reportedly at risk of being sold.

Mbappe has now told Paris Saint-Germain he will be leaving the club on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, following months of speculation about his future. Mbappe has been linked with some of the Premier League’s elite, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd, but it is far more likely he will join Madrid next.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Madrid are ready to offer the forward a five-year deal. Although, they will not be able to match his huge PSG wages.

While Mbappe earned a stunning €32million (£27m) per season in the French capital, the highest Madrid will go is €20m (£17m).

This will be frustrating for Mbappe, though he is likely to accept Madrid’s offer as he has always harboured ambitions of shining for the Spanish giants.

Mbappe moving to Madrid will affect several other players, however. According to Football Espana, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Madrid president Florentino Perez will brutally sell one top player this summer to help the club fund Mbappe’s salary and also make space in the team.

DON’T MISS – Euro Paper Talk: Amrabat gone as ruthless Ratcliffe picks Man Utd replacement with new striker to follow

It has previously been reported that Los Blancos would sell one of Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo to make way for Mbappe. But this new report states that a midfielder will be axed instead.

Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are under threat, despite the three stars all being brilliant in their own right.

Federico Valverde could join Man Utd or Chelsea

Should Perez decide to offload Valverde, then this will set up a huge transfer battle between Man Utd and Chelsea.

Man Utd have been backed to sign the all-action midfielder on several occasions in the past, only for him to pledge his future to Madrid. But Perez putting Valverde on the transfer market would allow the Red Devils to finally complete his signing in a massive deal.

Chelsea will push hard to prevent the 25-year-old from joining Man Utd, though. In December it emerged that Chelsea have even held initial talks with Valverde’s camp over a possible switch to Stamford Bridge.

Alternatively, Perez might decide to keep Valverde and sell Tchouameni instead. Such a move would delight Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp has previously identified Tchouameni as his No 1 target to bolster the defensive midfield position.

Of course, Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, which means the influential German will not be spearheading the swoop for Tchouameni. Although, the Frenchman is supremely talented and it therefore would not be a surprise if Liverpool chiefs were still interested in taking him to Anfield.

Liverpool currently have Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo in their squad, both of whom are capable of operating as a No 6. But Mac Allister is generally viewed as more of an attacking midfielder, while 31-year-old Wataru Endo is only a stop-gap signing. Those factors mean it would make sense for Liverpool to spend upwards of £80m on Tchouameni.

READ MORE: Liverpool in dreamland as elite Leverkusen star reveals he’d love to follow Xabi Alonso to Anfield